Manchester United have been keen admirers of Paulo Dybala for some time now, with the Argentine forward lighting up Serie A for Juventus for the past few seasons.

Now, with Manchester United still linked with a move for the 24-year-old, Juventus' CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed Dybala will remain a servant of I Bianconeri unless he asks to leave the club, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

Despite a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez looking increasingly likely, the Red Devils remain strongly linked with Dybala, who is close friends with the club's record signing, Paul Pogba.

Pogba and Dybala have remained in touch with one another since winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia together with the Old Lady in the 2015/16 campaign, leading to speculation of a reunion at Old Trafford.

Despite signing a new contract with the Turin club in April last year, Dybala has previously gone on record as saying he 'can't promise' he'll be a Juventus player forever, and although the Italian giants haven't built a reputation as a selling club, the Juventus chief has stated that they would be forced to consider selling the Argentina international if he requested a move.

Speaking to Sky via Gazetta dello Sport, Marotta opened up of Dybala's situations, saying: "He's a very strong player, who we depend on a lot.

"But Dybala will undoubtedly remain at Juve, also because we do not need to sell anyone, unless the same player asks."

Dybala has been a standout performer for Juventus so far this season, scoring 17 goals from 28 appearances across all competitions.