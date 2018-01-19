Swansea Boss Carlos Carvalhal Brands January Transfer Window a 'Nightmare' as Moves Stall

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal has called the January transfer window a 'nightmare', as the new boss struggles to get deals over the line.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Portuguese boss admits he has grown frustrated with negotiation problems, which make him feel 'nervous'.

''Negotiations put me a little nervous I must tell," the former Sheffield Wednesday boss said. "Sometimes you think everything is sorted, then there is another problem and another problem.''

Despite sitting bottom of the Premier League table, Swansea have been linked with numerous high profile signings this window, including moves for Athletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro and AC Milan forward Andre Silva.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

The Swans are in desperate need of some January acquisitions. Currently sitting four points adrift of safety, a few new faces could be the difference between survival and relegation come May. 

Scoring and creating goals has been a real problem for the Welsh side, with neither Wilfried Bony or Tammy Abraham hitting the ground running. 

With a league low of only 14 league goals all season, Carvalhal's new side are keen for some reinforcements, and The Sun has reported that Swansea are now favourites to sign Andre Silva.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

While that move has the potential to be a real coup for Swansea, it would not end the manager's concerns. 


There has been heavy speculation surrounding centre-back Alfie Mawson, who was been one of the better performers for Carvalhal this season. 


Everton, Celtic and West Ham are all reportedly interested in the young Englishman, according to The Liverpool Echo. Nevertheless, Carvalhal remains convinced his best players will not leave in this window. 

He said, via talkSPORT: 'When I signed it was very clear we would try and bring in players to improve the team. We will not sell the best players in January, the message is clear. I have had guarantees from the chairman.''

