Atletico Madrid Star Nicolas Gaitan Given 5 Options for Move With Player Not Keen on Swansea City

Atletico Madrid star Nicolas Gaitan has reportedly been given five options for a move this month, with the player said to not be in favor of a move to Swansea City.





According to Marca, Gaitan is looking for a move away from Atletico in this window with five clubs said to be after the Argentine. The five clubs interested are Boca Juniors, C.F. Monterrey, Inter Milan, Shanghai Shenhua and the aforementioned Swansea.



The report goes on to state that a move will happen in this window, but Gaitan must hurry up and decide on where he wants to play his football. It was reported recently that super-agent Jorge Mendes, the agent of Gaitan, began working with Swansea as part of their recruitment team - with Gaitan said to be a top target.





However despite the efforts from Mendes, the report claims that Gaitan is not keen on a move to bottom of the table Swansea and that he will look elsewhere.

The Argentine has failed to set the world alight since moving to Atletico from Benfica back in 2016. The winger has featured predominantly from the bench for Atletico, with the Argentine only making six appearances in the league so far this season - five from the bench.





As for Atletico, they recently brought back Vitolo from a loan spell at Las Palmas, as the player could not play for Atletico until January due to the clubs transfer ban. The Spaniard is set to replace Gaitan in the Atletico squad.

Los Rojiblancos take on Sevilla in the second leg of their quarter-final clash in the Copa Del Rey on Tuesday night. Sevilla go into the game with a 2-1 lead, and after Atletico's slip up against Girona at the weekend, Los Rojiblancos could well exit the competition on Tuesday.