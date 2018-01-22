Eric Dier Warns Against Selling Star Players & Claims There Are 'Not Many Like' Spurs' Midfield Dane

Versatile Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has been singing the praise of Christian Eriksen after the Danish playmaker was forced to miss a recent trip to Southampton through illness.

Dier, who got his chance in professional football after rising through the ranks at the Sporting CP academy in Portugal, has also warned Spurs about selling their star players when the summer transfer window opens - amid reports that Harry Kane will be the subject of an imminent £200m bid from Real Madrid.

Unpopular opinion, but I'm not sure if Harry Kane is really worth that much and if he's really good enough for being a starter at Real Madrid in the next 6+ years.



I like him, he's good, but... — Cover_Shadow (@Cover_Shadow) January 17, 2018

"It is very important the team stays together," Dier said, as quoted by Sky Sports.





"We have got a very good team, a very good squad. Every team in the world wants to keep their best players and stay together."

An early own goal from Colombian centre-back Davinson Sánchez gave Southampton the lead early on in their game against Tottenham on Sunday, with Harry Kane bringing the game back on to level terms just three minutes later.

Despite having chances to win the game late on, Spurs were forced to settle with a point and rue not creating enough chances throughout the 90 minutes. After the game, Dier spoke about the creative spark that Eriksen brings to the Tottenham first-team.

"Christian is a fantastic player. We have a great squad but obviously there are not many players like Christian," he added.

"Christian plays an important role in the team. He is one of the links between phases of play and is key in that regard. He can create chances and score goals."