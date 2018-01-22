Kasper Schmeichel Delighted With Leicester's Recent Defensive Form

Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel is quite happy with the Foxes' recent form.

The King Power side are yet to concede a goal since the turn of the year and have produced five clean sheets in their first five matches of 2018, with their latest coming in the form of a 2-0 win against Watford on the weekend.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez got on the score-sheet to fire Leicester into seventh place on the Premier League table, further adding to the side's joy under new boss Claude Puel.

“On reflection, when we analyse the game, we probably weren’t clinical enough,” Schmeichel told Leicester's official website on Monday. “We had enough chances to close the game out earlier and we didn’t do it.





“That’s something we’ll be looking at but you’ve got to take a 2-0 win in the Premier League so we’re very happy with it.

“We’ve been solid. It’s not just the defence, it’s the guys in front of them as well. The team starts with the front and Vards [Vardy] sets the tone.

“It’s very satisfying. The less I have to do, the better. Goalkeeping isn’t just about making saves, it’s about organising things at the back.

“The communication in defence is very, very good; we’re very organised. When we do need to put bodies on the line, we do just that.”

The stopper also revealed that his teammates were overly motivated to beat the Hornets after the previous 2-1 defeat suffered earlier in the season.

“I think we felt that we owed them for our last game,” he admitted. “It was a good performance from us, in the second half, it maybe turned a little scrappy... it became a fight."