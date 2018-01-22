Sam Allardyce Rules Out Sale of Oumar Niasse to Crystal Palace During Transfer Window

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has ruled out selling striker Oumar Niasse to Crystal Palace in January, despite the arrivals of Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott at Goodison Park.

The Senegalese striker has been linked with a move away from the Toffees after struggling to break into the first team, despite six goals in 12 Premier League appearances this season.

The 27-year old scored the equaliser as Everton drew 1-1 with West Brom on Saturday, with Allardyce insisting he can't afford to let Niasse leave while Tosun settles in.

Super-sub Oumar Niasse scored just 5️⃣6️⃣ seconds after coming off the bench for @Everton - the fastest goal by a substitute in the #PL this season pic.twitter.com/AucU0ze4z5 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 21, 2018

“No I can't let Niasse go, there's no danger of that," Allardyce said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“The hardest thing to come here in January is to come and play upfront. There is no way we can let Oumar go.





"We've given Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] the weekend off because of the huge amount of games he's played the fatigue he's suffered so we said go and chill, rest and recharge your batteries and come back."

Niasse joined Everton from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in the January transfer window two years ago, costing the Toffees a hefty £13.5m. He has struggled to impress during his time in England though, and was farmed out on loan to Hull City last season, scoring four times in 17 appearances as the Tigers were relegated back to the Championship.

He will not be leaving Goodison Park during this window however, with Allardyce keen to have a number of different options.

“We need those three between now and the end of the season. We haven't had a lot of goals, we're trying to increase our goal-scoring capacity."

The Toffees take a break from action this weekend, and will look to bounce back from a poor run of form when they host Leicester City at Goodison Park on January 31.