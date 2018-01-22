Whoops: Donnarumma Has Made More Errors Directly Leading to Goals Than Any Player in Serie A

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has made more errors directly leading to goals than any other player in Serie A this season, according to WhoScored.

The highly-rated 18-year-old has committed three mistakes which have resulted in a goal since the beginning of the campaign.

It suggests that the teenager, who has started all 21 of his side's league games, still has room to develop despite his apparent precociousness. 

Donnarumma was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga last summer, with unscrupulous agent Mino Raiola attempting to secure a better deal for his client.

He signed a new contract with Milan, but was the target of abuse from sections of the San Siro in December.

Donnarumma was left in tears and there was further speculation over a potential exit. Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with the youngster, who is clearly highly regarded despite the occasional error.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

He has often been labelled the successor to Italian veteran Gigi Buffon, not just because they share a first name, and the Juventus goalkeeper offered him some advice earlier this month.

"I do not live his situation but one thing is certain, if he comes to Juventus he's never wrong," said the 39-year-old, who is expected to retire at the end of this season.

"I do not know the emotional connection that he has with Milan. What makes the difference is what vibrates inside your soul."

