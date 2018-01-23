Borussia Dortmund Boss Peter Stoger Gets Real Over Aubameyang as Wenger Confirms Talks Ongoing

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger has taken an interesting stance over coveted striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - admitting that 'everything that is clarified does everyone good in their lives'.

The German tactician, who was the surprise replacement for Peter Bosz at the club in December, appears to be frustrated over the situation's lack of direction at the moment - although Arsene Wenger has confirmed talks have commenced and are ongoing with the hitman.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The Gunners confirmed the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Monday as part of a swap deal with Manchester United which has taken Alexis Sanchez in the other direction in a major January transfer.

Mkhitaryan, a former teammate of Aubameyang's, was the subject of intense scrutiny on Twitter following the announcement as some users thought they spotted him uttering the phrase 'Yo Pierre, you wanna come here?'.

Fans have been speculating that Mkhitaryan might be the man to announce the club's next transfer, but as quoted by Yahoo Sport, Stoger said: "I cannot say if anything will happen in the next few days."

Aubameyang resumed training with his teammates on Monday, but was left out of the squad to face Hertha Berlin at the weekend, the second game in succession. He was also dropped against Wolfsburg due to diciplinary reasons.

The recent developments appear to suggest that Aubameyang's time with the Bundesliga outfit is coming to an end - the 28-year-old has been at the club since 2013 following a move from Saint-Etienne and has developed into one of Europe's most feared forwards.

