In Case You Didn't Know: Incredible Stats Show Kevin de Bruyne Is Europe's Best Goal Provider

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Manchester City's Belgian maestro Kevin de Bruyne signed a new five-year-contract on Monday; to the delectation of the fans.

The 26-year-old has undoubtedly been Pep Guardiola's star pupil since his tutelage began back in 2015. He has been a constant in a rapidly evolving squad and is now truly shining in the sky blue of City.

Alongside David Silva, De Bruyne knits everything together and has become the catalyst for almost every exciting passage of attacking play. You'd be hard pressed to find a handful of goals he wasn't directly involved in this term.

Recent stats from OptaJoe on Twitter have put everything in perspective regarding City's number 17 and show just how incredible his impact has been at the Etihad.

The ex-Chelsea man has made an incredible 37 assists since returning to the Premier League after his £55m switch from VfL Wolfsburg; which is currently the highest number of assists from any player in Europe's top five leagues.

An incredibly impressive feat considering he plies his trade in what is widely recognised as the most competitive and physically taxing domestic league in world football.

His outstanding performances this season have led to him become odds-on favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award in a three-horse race with Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah, once City acquire what looks to be an inevitable Premier League crown in 2018

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters