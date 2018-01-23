In Case You Didn't Know: Incredible Stats Show Kevin de Bruyne Is Europe's Best Goal Provider

Manchester City's Belgian maestro Kevin de Bruyne signed a new five-year-contract on Monday; to the delectation of the fans.

The 26-year-old has undoubtedly been Pep Guardiola's star pupil since his tutelage began back in 2015. He has been a constant in a rapidly evolving squad and is now truly shining in the sky blue of City.



Alongside David Silva, De Bruyne knits everything together and has become the catalyst for almost every exciting passage of attacking play. You'd be hard pressed to find a handful of goals he wasn't directly involved in this term.

37 - Since making his Premier League debut for @ManCity in September 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has provided more assists than any other player in the big five European leagues (37). Penned. pic.twitter.com/e1VBiYvGX0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2018

Recent stats from OptaJoe on Twitter have put everything in perspective regarding City's number 17 and show just how incredible his impact has been at the Etihad.





The ex-Chelsea man has made an incredible 37 assists since returning to the Premier League after his £55m switch from VfL Wolfsburg; which is currently the highest number of assists from any player in Europe's top five leagues.



An incredibly impressive feat considering he plies his trade in what is widely recognised as the most competitive and physically taxing domestic league in world football.

His outstanding performances this season have led to him become odds-on favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award in a three-horse race with Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah, once City acquire what looks to be an inevitable Premier League crown in 2018

