Troubled Robinho Set to Make Football Return With Turkish Side Sivasspor

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Brazil striker Robinho is set to make his footballing return with Turkish Süper Lig side Sivasspor. 

The 33-year-old was found guilty of taking part in the gang rape of a woman in Milan in 2013 and was subsequently handed a nine-year sentence in November 2017. The former Manchester City striker maintains his innocence, however, and has launched an appeal against the conviction. 

Sivasspor released a statement which read: "The Brazilian striker Robinho, whom we have been seeing for a long time and who we have agreed to in principle, will be in Sivas tomorrow. After the final negotiations, he will sign a formal contract with us."

Robinho first arrived in Europe in 2005, when he joined La Liga giants Real Madrid from Los Santos. Despite scoring 25 goals in 101 appearances for Los Blancos, the former Brazilian international was sold to Manchester City in 2008 for £33m, where he would go on to make 41 appearances and score 14 goals.

Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

The forward then re-joined Santos on loan, before he made the move to AC Milan in 2010. He enjoined a successful spell with the Serie A giants, scoring 25 goals in 108 appearances. 


Robinho's most recent club, Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Minero, released him after news of his conviction broke in November, and he has since been a free agent. The 9-year-sentence cannot be enforced until his appeal has been completed though, which could take up to three years, and so he he was free to find a new club.

