West Ham Manager David Moyes Keen on Signing Jonjo Shelvey & Joe Allen in Bid to 'Stay British'

David Moyes is anxious for reinforcements in January and wants the West Ham board to look to British players, with Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Allen on their reported shopping list.

The Hammers have suffered a major injury crisis with Manuel Lanzini suffering from a hamstring injury, while Andy Carroll has recently suffered a setback. Marko Arnautovic has also been ruled out for three weeks.

Michail Antonio and Winston Reid remain doubts, with Mark Noble also set to miss the next match against Wigan in the FA Cup.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Consequently, Moyes has upped his demand for the club to invest in the transfer window, in an effort to avoid the drop. And according to the Daily Express, the former Everton and Manchester United manager wants owner David Sullivan to bring in experienced British players.

West Ham have been linked with Sporting's William Carvalho and Internazionale's Joao Mario, but neither have played in the Premier League.

The outlet specifies Moyes wishes to bring in Joe Allen and Jonjo Shelvey, with each having plenty of experience in the league. Despite racking up considerable minutes this season, the Scotsman wishes to test both Stoke and Newcastle's resolve with a bid.

Both sides are entrenched in a fight to retain their Premier League status and may be hesitant to offload a player so late in the transfer window.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

West Ham have a number of British players among their ranks like Joe Hart, James Collins and Aaron Cresswell, but are eager to add to such depth.

Robert Snodgrass was reported to have been wanted back in London by Moyes, but such a dream now seems unlikely as the player cannot be recalled from Aston Villa.

Both Allen and Shelvey spent several seasons at Moyes' former rivals Liverpool.