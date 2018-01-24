Anderlecht Midfielder Leander Dendoncker 'Dreaming' of Move to West Ham Amid January Speculation

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

West Ham target Leander Dendoncker is "dreaming" of a move to the Premier League club, according to a report in Belgian publication DH.

The Anderlecht midfielder has emerged as a target for the Hammers this month as David Moyes searches for reinforcements.

West Ham assistant manager Stuart Pierce reportedly travelled to Genk last weekend to watch Dendoncker.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

However, any potential deal is unlikely to be concluded before the final week of the January transfer window.

Anderlecht are believed to have set an asking price of €20m for Dendoncker, but will not sell if they fail to identify an adequate replacement in time.

The 22-year-old, who is reportedly keen on a switch to the Premier League, has made 155 appearances and scored ten goals for Anderlecht. He has been capped four times for the Belgian national team since his debut in 2015.

When asked about his transfer plans, Moyes suggested that a deal for West Ham's other known midfield targets, William Carvalho and Joao Mario, are now unlikely.

"I don’t think so. I don’t think we will," he said. "I think one was possibly a loan and one would have been a transfer, but I think Sporting are top of the league at the moment so I would have to say that would be a no as far I’m concerned."


An injury to Marko Arnautovic has enhanced West Ham's need for additions this month. The Hammers have also been linked with Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who Moyes watched against Barcelona last weekend.

