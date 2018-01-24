Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi Shows Why He Is One of the Best in Television Show Challenge

Lionel Messi has proven that he is one of the most technically gifted footballers in the world after breezing through a challenge on a Japanese TV show.

The Barcelona magician was fed footballs from a machine and was set the task of knocking down 20 numbered panels spread out across the goal.

Despite being set a target of 100 seconds to complete the challenge, he managed it in just 82 seconds - and seemed to be putting in minimal effort. He even had time for a few near misses. Hosts of the show were shown open-mouthed in amazement as Messi completed the task with ease.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Messi has recently been named in the FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year and was able to justify some of his stats - 97 for shooting and 98 for passing - during the technical challenge.

The Argentine superstar has appeared on Japanese TV in the past, as have Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Luis Suárez.

Lionel Messi has assisted in 5 consecutive La Liga games for the first time in his career.



He's breaking his own records now. pic.twitter.com/2j2hnXJkk8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 23, 2018

Messi has completed other crazy challenges in previous years. Such challenges have included him controlling a ball perfectly from a drop of 18 metres, and a keepy-uppy challenge with teammate Luis Suárez.

Fans can watch Messi and his Barcelona teammates back out on the pitch on Thursday night, as they take on Espanyol in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final. Espanyol are defending a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

You can watch Messi's latest impressive challenge on the YouTube video above.