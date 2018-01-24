Borussia Dortmund Veteran Set for Medical Checks Ahead of Proposed Saint-Etienne Switch

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Neven Subotić is on the brink of completing a free transfer to the Ligue 1 this January after it emerged that the 29-year-old was having a medical with AS Saint-Étienne.


According to Foot Mercato, the Serbian centre-back will sign a two and a half year deal at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard this month after his contract in Dortmund was terminated by mutual consent - ending a 10-year spell at the Westfallenstadion.

Subotić first moved to Germany in 2006, joining the youth ranks of Mainz 05 from the University of South Florida in America. The defender spent two years with Die Nullfünfer before joining Borussia Dortmund for £4m.

Despite joining FC Köln on loan in an attempt to rediscover his form last season, Subotić has seen summer signing Dan-Axel Zagadou move ahead in the Dortmund pecking order. 


The recent acquisition of Manuel Akanji from FC Basel has pushed Subotić even further away from the Borussia Dortmund first-team and has left the Serbian defender surplus to requirements. 


It had recently been suggested that Scottish champions Celtic could look to sign Subotić this month, with Huddersfield Town also planning an audacious attempt to bring the defender to the UK.


However, Subotić appears to now be on the brink of a move that will see him link up with a former Bundesliga rival, Paul-Georges Ntep, in the Massif Central.

