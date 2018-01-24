'Difficult Deal': No Contact From Roma Over West Ham's Masuaku Says Agent

The agent of West Ham full back Arthur Masuaku has dismissed reports that Roma have made contact with the player.

Francesco Lingenti had previously claimed that Italy's Serie A was a likely destination for the defender, but the agent has now denied claims linking the Frenchman with Roma.

Would much rather have Arthur Masuaku over Aleix Vidal at @ASRomaEN. Very good player, and at 24 he's got bags of potential. #ASRoma #WestHam — Ben (@roversfanben) January 24, 2018

Football Italia quote Lingenti as telling the Italian press: “So far no, there has been no offer, just a few requests for information. There’s nothing concrete at the moment."





Lingenti also hinted at the sort of asking price West Ham are expecting for Masuaku, claiming: “West Ham are asking for a lot of money to let him leave, around €20-22m, and he has a very high salary even for the Premier League."

That, Lingenti believes, makes a deal unlikely, as he concluded: “It would be a very difficult operation to conclude. I have spoken to [Roma director of sport] Monchi, but not about Masuaku. There is nothing to report.”

Masuaku has been a regular feature for West Ham this season, making 24 appearances and scoring once in a 3-0 League Cup win over Bolton Wanderers.

Despite being born in France and playing for both the French Under-18 and Under-19 teams, Masuaku was called up by the Democratic Republic of Congo for two World Cup qualifying games in August 2017, though he failed to make an appearance in either fixture.



