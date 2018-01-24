Inventor of Vanishing Spray Set to Sue FIFA for €100m Over Unlicensed Use of Product

Pablo Silva, the inventor of the vanishing spray, is set to sue FIFA for €100m after he claims the world's football governing body 'had not paid for it'.

Silva and his partner, Heine Allegmane, had been working on the product since 2000, before successfully patenting and scoping the product, which has now become an integral part for matches around the world to mark distances for free-kicks to prevent encroachment from the opposition.

In an interview with Ruptly however, Silva claims FIFA are illegally using the product and are demanding compensation for the matter.

In the interview Silva said: "First, we patented the formula and the second time, we patented the scope of it.

"There are too many 'pirate' samples of aerosols all over the world that do not have patents or licenses and that FIFA is protecting and making them play."

Silva also claims that FIFA offered a modest €410,000 to buy the rights for the product, an offer that the pair swiftly declined.

He continued, stating: "FIFA has proposed to us through an email, which we have a copy of and that we have already made public, to buy the entire product system for only €410,000 to keep them with the business.

"FIFA made use of a process that was very expensive and required a lot of work and sacrifice, and (FIFA) has not paid for it."

A court in Rio de Janeiro ruled that FIFA had indeed been using the spray without permission and therefore can't use the spray until the matter is resolved, which could affect this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Silva stated: "Russia is included within that measure and therefore FIFA will not be able to use aerosol 9-15 or any type of aerosol during the World Cup unless the judicial process ends."