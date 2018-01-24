Leeds United's New Crest Nets Overwhelming Poor Fan Reaction

Leeds United certainly was hoping for a more positive reaction to the club's new look.

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Leeds United have unveiled their new club crest ahead of their centenary anniversary - and the club's fans have reacted pretty badly to it.

The Whites took to their official Twitter account to reveal their new look badge, with the clean crest depicting the club's full title and an unidentified Leeds player thumping his own chest to show what the club means to him.

In a press release on Leeds' site, the Championship outfit outlined that six months of research had been conducted into what their new logo should represent, and that the reason behind the switch was due to the majority of fans were 'not attached to the current crest'.

A statement read: "The new crest depicts the ‘Leeds Salute’, which over the decades has been an expression of the passion that connects Leeds United’s fans and players on and off the pitch and all over the world.

"It is used extensively, and notably on match days when with right hand on heart fans sing the Club’s famous song ‘Marching on Together’. Leeds United owes everything to the supporters who have stood by the club through thick and thin. We are delighted and proud to reveal a new crest that reflects the passion and loyalty that runs deep through the Club, and celebrates the fans at the heart of our identity.

"The crest will be featured on the 2018/19 season kit onwards."

All well and good then? Not quite. Leeds supporters are, how shall we put it, less than impressed with the new look:

Maybe Leeds should have extended their research to include just a few more fans than the 10,000 they polled. That, or the majority of Twitter users who are also Whites fans aren't exactly enamoured with the change and others are.

Best get used to it, Leeds fans, as you'll be seeing that badge for a while to come...

