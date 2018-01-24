Seamus Coleman Returns to Action For Everton's U23 Side Following Double Leg Break in March

Everton and Republic of Ireland right-back Seamus Coleman made a return to competitive action on Tuesday after a 10-month injury lay-off due to a double leg break.

The Mirror reported that the 29-year-old played 58 minutes for David Unsworth's U23 side in their Premier League 2 game against Portsmouth U23's at Goodison Park, with the defender appearing to come through the game unscathed.

The Toffee's reserve side won the game 3-0, although Coleman would be relieved to make a return to competitive action for the first time in 10 months.

Coleman suffered a double leg break whilst on international duty against Wales in a World Cup Qualifier last year in Dublin following a strong tackle from Welsh full-back Neil Taylor, who deservedly saw red for the challenge.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The return to competitive action marks the latest milestone for Coleman as he rejoined first-team training at the beginning of the month under the Toffee's latest manager Sam Allardyce.

Everton and the Republic of Ireland will however have to contend with another absence due to a leg break, after James McCarthy suffered the horrific injury against West Brom in their Premier League game on Saturday.