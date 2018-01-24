Theo Walcott Admits He Rejected a Harry Potter Cameo Due to Three Lions Commitment

Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to star in the Harry Potter films despite his uncle, David Yates, directing the fifth instalment in the franchise.

The 28-year-old, who recently completed a £20m move to Everton, saw a number of his family members have cameo roles in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.





However, due to commitments with the England national team, Walcott had to pass up the opportunity to feature in a Quidditch match.

"My uncle, David Yates, was the director so he tried to get me in a film but I didn’t have the time to commit to it. It takes a lot of time," Walcott said, as quoted by the Sun.





"He wanted to get me into one of the Quidditch Games with the ball and all that stuff.

"I had no time but it would have been great," he continued. "My wife Mel was in one. My old man and my brother are in one as well.

"My mum might have been in it as well."

Walcott has already made one appearance for the Toffees since arriving at Goodison Park, setting up Oumar Niasse to rescue a point against West Brom after Jay Rodríguez put the visitors in front.

West Brom could have found themselves 2-0 up on the hour mark when Salomón Rondón raced through on the Everton goal.





However, some heroic defending from James McCarthy - something which lead to the Irishman suffering a broken leg - stopped the Venezuelan striker from putting the game to bed.