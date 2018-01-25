Conte Hits Out at Lack of Control Over Transfers as Relationship With Blues Board Threatens to Sour

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed he has little to no control over transfers at the club, and appears to be on a collision course with the board.

The Italian watched on last night as his side came up short against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final, losing 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium to miss out on a place in the final at Wembley.

An own goal from Antonio Rudiger and a winner from Granit Xhaka cancelled out Eden Hazard's equaliser, and Chelsea's second chance of silverware after the league title is now dead and buried.

After the game, Conte made a few interesting points about his actual input in transfer dealings. With less than a week to go before deadline day, he doesn't have much time left to do business, but admitted it is effectively out of his hands anyway.

He said in his post match interview, as quoted by the Telegraph: "I think the club decide our transfer market. As I said before, my task is to try to improve the team. About the transfer market, from the summer, the club decides every single player.

"My task continues to be to give everything for this club. The club is to take the best decision for the team. I think there are different situations. Sometimes I can have an impact on the transfer market, sometimes I don’t have an impact on this.

"My first task is to do my job, and be a coach, and to try to improve my players. For sure, I don’t have a big impact on the transfer market."

The former Juventus manager has complained on numerous occasions about his squad depth, but has been linked with moves for Eden Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri in recent days, and signed Ross Barkley earlier this month.

