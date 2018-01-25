PHOTO: Man City Player Makes Random Appearance in the Crowd on FIFA 18

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

No matter how many hours of your life you may have spent trying to conquer the world on FIFA 18, it is highly doubtful that you will have spotted a surprise spectator in the crowd.

As reported by Sportsbible, one eagle-eyed fan has noticed that Manchester City midfielder Aleix Garcia is not only a player in the game, but also pops up in the crowd.

Garcia, who is currently on loan at Girona, can sometimes be seen amongst the fans, and it is believed that EA occasionally use existing player's faces rather than creating new ones for members of the crowd. 

This is not the first time players have been seen in other positions on the game, with some gamers reporting having seen the likes of Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs as the referee.

Garcia, formerly of Villarreal, made only four appearances for City before being shipped off to Girona, where he has so far played eight times. He will certainly be hoping that he gets more minutes on the pitch soon so that he is not simply remembered as 'that player in the crowd on FIFA'. 

