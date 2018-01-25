Under Pressure: Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Admits Job Isn't Secure After Copa del Rey Exit

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has conceded his job could be on the line after another highly disappointing defeat - this time at the hands of Leganes in the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos were dumped out of the competition on away goals on Wednesday after losing the second leg 2-1, and effectively have just one opportunity left now this season to win any silverware; the Champions League.

The league title appears to be wrapped up already, with rivals Barcelona sitting pretty at the top 11 points clear of Atletico Madrid in second and a whopping 19 ahead of Real.

The Spanish heavyweights may well have some difficulty in Europe too, as they face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and the French league leaders have looked very strong in this year's competition with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their attack.

Zidane asked if his job on line v PSG: “Of course. That is really clear. I am responsible for this, I’m the coach. So I must find solutions. I must take on situation. I will keep fighting always, keep working, try and look for things to make the team better. Nothing more.” — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 24, 2018

It is Zidane's first real period of struggle with the club following his appointment back in January 2016, and the Frenchman is realistic about the current situation.

He said, as quoted by Madrid-based writer Dermot Corrigan: "Of course [my job is on the line against PSG]. That is really clear. I am responsible for this, I’m the coach. So I must find solutions. I must take on the situation. I will keep fighting always, keep working, try and look for things to make the team better. Nothing more."

Zidane has overseen tremendous success so far at the Bernabeu, winning no less than eight trophies in his two years at the club including back to back Champions League titles, and he may have to deliver a third if he is to keep hold of his job such is the rigorous demand for continued glory.

