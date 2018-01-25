Yeovil Town are the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup this season, and welcome the mighty Manchester United to Huish Park on Friday night as fourth round weekend kicks off.

The Glovers, managed by Darren Way, found themselves in the Championship as recently as 2014. But while currently sitting at the lower end of League Two, this tie is set to thrust them right back into the spotlight, and they will be hoping to continue their fairytale run in the competition with one of the biggest giant-killings in the competition's history.

Here's all you need to know about one of the ties of the round.

Previous Encounter

Yeovil and Manchester United have met three times previously, with Yeovil still yet to score against the Red Devils.

Their last meeting was at the third round stage in this competition in January 2015. United manager Louis van Gaal named a strong side in order to avoid a repeat of their League Cup exit to MK Dons earlier that season.

Yeovil were spirited and held out for 64 minutes, before Ander Herrera fired home the opener and then record signing Angel Di Maria completed the win in injury time. United would go on to reach the quarter finals before losing to eventual winners Arsenal.

Recent Form

Yeovil are currently 21st in League Two, two points clear of the relegation zone. They last won in the league on Boxing Day, and lost their last league game 2-1 at home to Chesterfield.

The Glovers have however knocked out two sides from higher divisions to get this far; Southend in round one and Bradford in round three.

Meanwhile, United entered the FA Cup at the 3rd round and knocked out Championship side Derby. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League matches since losing the Manchester derby, and are yet to concede a goal in 2018.

They've beaten beaten Everton, Stoke and Burnley in the league so far this year.

Key Battle

Nathan Smith v Romelu Lukaku

Yeovil have conceded 50 goals in 28 games in the league so far this season, including eight in one game against Luton on the opening day.

With United expected to name a strong side, Yeovil centre back Nathan Smith could have Romelu Lukaku to deal with on Friday night. Smith is a Jamaican international who is into his second spell at Yeovil, and will be relishing this big occasion.

Lukaku however has found himself back among the goals in recent appearances, and will be hopeful of notching another if he starts this game. With Alexis Sanchez now on United's books too, Lukaku may have a little more help in the final third.

90min's Year of the Underdog

Our very own video team have followed Yeovil Town behind the scenes in recent weeks, and were incredibly fortunate to see the Glovers secure a win over Bradford in the last round, on the way to securing this tie.

Featuring interviews with a number of important names at the club, the previous episode is very much worth a watch. It really captures the magic of the cup.

Prediction

BBC's TV cameras will be arriving in Somerset on Friday night hoping for an upset, but United are in better form at the moment and have already upset once by lower league opposition in a cup this term. Jose Mourinho will not want a repeat.

The FA Cup is potentially United's best route to silverware this season, so most would expect that they will progress. You can definitely expect Yeovil Town to give them a real run for their money, though.

Prediction: Yeovil 0-2 Manchester United