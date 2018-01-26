Former Chelsea & Crystal Palace Star Loïc Rémy Set for Premier League Return With Watford

Former Queens Park Rangers, Chelsea and Crystal Palace striker Loïc Rémy is set to return to the Premier League with his fourth club based inside the M25.

The Frenchman is 'very close' to an agreement with Watford, according to Le 10 Sport.

31-year-old Rémy, who plays for Las Palmas, was reportedly in negotiations with Spanish sides Levante and Getafe before talks broke down and a breakthrough was made with Watford.

EXCLU - Mercato : Watford emporte la mise pour Loïc Rémy ? https://t.co/QxZmR14UvH pic.twitter.com/Ewtc7fGFrP — le10sport (@le10sport) January 25, 2018

Le 10 Sport report that, while the deal is not yet done, there are no potential stumbling blocks and the deal should be 'formalised quickly.'

Rémy joined Las Palmas in September 2017, but has already been allowed to move on from his current club, following a fall-out with coach Paco Jemez.

A confrontation with the coach - over a minor punctuality issue at the team hotel - marked the end of Rémy's time at Las Palmas.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"The coach treated me like a piece of s*** when all this happened," Rémy said in an interview with newspaper La Provincia. "I never expected to be in France now, I expected to be playing and scoring goals for my team and trying to get them out of this bad situation."

"[Oussama] Tannane and I were in the hotel and we arrived late to the dinner, one minute late," Rémy explained. "We have no excuse because as professionals we need to be on time but it's also no excuse for a coach to kick two players out like this.

"The coach spoke to the president and he came to speak to us but he didn't have enough balls to stand up to me and tell me why he didn't want me."

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

Speaking on the issue in a news conference ahead of Las Palmas' game against Valencia, Jemez said of Rémy: "He turned up late twice and didn't even introduce himself. He didn't comply with the rules we have here and I told him I didn't want him around.

"For me, the Rémy case is finished, I don't want to hear about him any more."