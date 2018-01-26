Host of Premier League Teams Scouts Flock to Watch Prodigal Real Betis Youngster Fabian Ruiz

Newcastle United are reportedly one of five Premier League clubs whose scouts have been regularly watching 21-year-old Real Betis midfielder Fabián Ruiz.

Arsenal, West Ham, Everton and Chelsea have also had representatives watching 21-year-old Ruiz. This is according to a report in El Confidencial, which also states that Barcelona scouts have submitted glowing reports of the youngster back to Nou Camp.

Ruiz is said to be a 'jewel in the crown' of Real Betis, and has a €15m release clause written into his contract.

Para la historia, sin palabras!!! El mejor regalo de reyes!!! @RealBetis 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/5DoKHint1d — Fabian Ruiz (@FabianRP52) January 7, 2018

Betis are keen to extend his contract - which runs until 2020 - and subsequently increase the value of the release clause, however Ruiz's agent Álvaro Torres is not so keen on the idea. Conversations between Betis and the player's representative have been long and drawn-out as a result.

Ruiz, who stands at 6ft 2in, has scored two goals in 16 appearances for Real Betis so far this season. He is a product of the Real Betis youth academy and has been described as a central midfielder who has a fantastic range of passing and is also capable of playing on the right wing. He is said to move the ball 'with ease and the elegance of a dancer.'

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Last season, he spent time out on loan at Elche, and received glowing praise from their manager Alberto Toril:

"He is a footballer with enormous qualities. He is a very complete player, physically and technically. He is one of the most talented young people in the whole country. He does not stop growing in football. His ceiling is high. I would have liked to have him longer."

The Spanish report claims Barcelona scouts say his talent has no limits. High praise indeed, although no official bid has been submitted for the Spain under-21 international.