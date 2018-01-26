Liverpool Star Adam Lallana Ruled Out of FA Cup Clash With West Brom With New Injury Setback

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been struck with yet another injury setback on his road to recovery.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the 29-year-old England international will miss Liverpool's FA Cup clash against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday due to 'a little muscle tear', as reported via Liverpool's club website.

At his pre-match press conference, the Liverpool boss gave the details on Lallana's new injury, saying: “Adam Lallana, unfortunately, again has a little issue that I’m pretty sure keeps him out of the next game.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“It’s not a big one. It’s how it is when you have a long injury, and Adam had a long injury. A few things come. It needs time to adapt again to the intensity of a Premier League game.

“We tried to be careful with that but obviously so far it didn’t work really well.”

Lallana made a cameo appearance in Liverpool's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Swansea on Monday and looked as though he was nearing full fitness once again, having suffered a serious thigh injury in pre-season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The midfielder's newest setback comes as a particularly significant blow as it seems as though Klopp had viewed Lallana as the replacement for Philippe Coutinho throughout the remainder of the current campaign.

However, this new injury blow may potentially force the German's hand and coerce him into making another new signing this month.

Speaking on the possibility of signing a new player, the Liverpool boss said: “It's not really likely. It is not really likely.

Jürgen Klopp: "Adam Lallana has a little issue and I'm pretty sure he will be out of the next game. James Milner has a dead leg. Ragnar Klavan has a minor muscle issue. Dejan is back after illness."#LFC — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) January 26, 2018

“Should I say 100 per cent no so I can kill all the rumours? I don't want to do that so you can enjoy the next five days.”

While Lallana will miss the FA Cup fourth round tie against West Brom, a number of second string players are likely to make a return to the Liverpool lineup, with Jordan Henderson, Danny Ings and wantaway star Daniel Sturridge all likely to start at Anfield on Saturday.