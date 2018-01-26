PHOTO: Cult Star Adebayo Akinfenwa Jokes About Joining 'Boyhood Club' Liverpool on Twitter

League Two star Adebayo Akinfenwa has fuelled rumours (or at least tried to) of a sensational move to Liverpool, but has ruled out a move to Stamford Bridge because of their canteen menu, according to the man himself on Twitter.

The self proclaimed 'strongest man in football' currently plays for Wycombe Wanderers in English football's fourth tier, and Photoshopped himself into a Liverpool kit alongside actual Reds stars Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Rumours Rumours. Now it seems I’m being link with my boyhood club, I’m speechless. 😜😜😜 I guess the key question is whats Klopp’s training-ground policy 🍗 🍗 #JustSaying 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aaXcVfTaHU — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) January 25, 2018

However, the player has insisted that he will only join the Merseyside club if there is a certain item on the training ground menu.

"Now it seems I'm being link [sic] with boyhood club, I'm speechless. I guess the question is whats Klopp's training-ground policy," he wrote

Earlier in the week, Akinfenwa officially 'turned down' fellow Premier League club Chelsea, due to manager Antonio Conte's alleged ban on chicken.

Woke up hearing the Chelsea rumors, I’m flattered ❤️ but I’ve heard Conte don’t allow chicken at the training ground sorry can’t do it 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #ForTheLoveOfChicken https://t.co/nSoBwmdvGa — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) January 19, 2018

Chelsea have been in the market for a target man, having been linked to Peter Crouch, Ashley Barnes and Andy Carroll over the last few weeks. It now seems that they have lost their latest target due to their training ground policy.





The 35-year-old has played for many clubs in the lower leagues of English football for over 15 years, scoring 168 goals. But he is probably more famous for his off the field media presence.





His latest post has cause online bookmakers to open a market of Akinfenwa joining either Chelsea or Liverpool at odds of 250/1. A fan also suggested that the Wycombe man could be the answer to Liverpool's goalkeeping woes, but the striker didn't seem so keen.

I’ve got good presence but not agile enough 🤣🤣🙈 https://t.co/JLKxZvfwb0 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) January 25, 2018

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been linked with a move away from Anfield during this window, and if they are looking for a target man to replace the England international, then who better than Aknifenwa to out-muscle Premier League defenders?

They will just have to make sure that chicken is on the menu.