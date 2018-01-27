Umbro Bizarrely Announce USA International as New Manchester City Signing on Twitter

January 27, 2018

English sportswear and football equipment supplier Umbro looked to have bizarrely announced Mix Diskerud - USA international - as Manchester City's newest signing.

The post on Twitter from Umbro's official page appears to have revealed that 27-year-old Diskerud has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal with City, where his sponsorship with the sportswear company will continue in their home town...Confused, well you are not alone. 

Diskerud is a duel citizen of both Norway and the United States where he has represented New York City and most recently IFK Goteborg on loan. 

The midfielder has earned 38 caps for the United States and spoke of his delight for signing for City and Umbro: “This is a great opportunity for me. I'm very eager to be a part of people and organisations that constantly strive to bring our sport, values and gear to new levels.

“Manchester City is probably the best football club in the world, and Umbro design the best cleats, and not only for me. Both are historic brands looking to shape the future of our sport,” he added. 

The 27-year-old has failed to make the grade with New York since signing for the club in 2015, a team which is the sister club of Manchester City as the City Football Group own both. 

Whilst the signing appears to have come out of nowhere, one thing is for sure, and that is that Diskerud appears to be over the moon about the whole deal. 

