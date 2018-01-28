Newcastle Set to Hijack Liverpool's Bid to Sign £17.5m-Rated Brazil Forward

According to The Sun, Newcastle are set to hijack Liverpool’s bid to sign Gremio and Brazil forward, Luan.

Liverpool have long been linked with the 24-year-old, but it is rumoured that the Brazilian has now been offered to the Magpies, where they could clinch their man for £17.5m should they sanction the transfer before the end of January.

KARIM SAHIB/GettyImages

Luan’s performances for Gremio have earned himself a number of admirers in the Premier League, as well as gaining several caps for Brazil.

There is no hiding the fact that Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is keen to bolster his attacking options, with his side only managing to register a disappointing 22 goals in 24 Premier League appearances this season.

😊😊 "I don't have any problem with my future. I'm really pleased here," says Rafa Benitez on his time at Newcastle. 😊😊



Read here: https://t.co/aAUAEU6kaL pic.twitter.com/WN3PwOgKlJ — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 28, 2018

They had a bid for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen rejected last week and are also said to be monitoring the situation of Watford captain Troy Deeney, where it has been rumoured that the striker may be allowed to depart Vicarage Road.

Premier League strugglers West Brom are also said to be interested in Deeney to help fight their battle against relegation.

One striker who could be allowed to leave is Newcastle’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is keen to leave St. James’ Park in order to boost his chances to represent Serbia at this summer’s World Cup.

Rafa on Aleksandar Mitrović: “If we bring a striker, we can consider anything apart from the Premier League. If we don’t, we need to analyse carefully. We will not sell any player to a club in the Premier League." #NUFC pic.twitter.com/tR54yMxzTC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 26, 2018

The 23-year-old has only managed six Premier League appearances this season - scoring one goal - and it is understood that Benitez is willing to part ways with the striker, though Newcastle have valued the Serb at £15m.

Brighton had a bid rejected in recent days for Mitrovic, with a fee which was below Newcastle’s £15m valuation, though it’s understood the Seagulls will come back in for the striker.