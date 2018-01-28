VIDEO: West Ham's New Signing Joao Mario Gets a Bit Mixed Up in Hilarious First Address to Fans

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Joao Mario, you had ONE job.

The Portuguese international officially signed for West Ham on Thursday in a loan deal from Serie giants Inter.

The London Stadium outfit did their bit with a pretty cool announcement of the transfer, mocking up the classic Super Mario character, but then it was down to Mario himself to say a few motivational words to get fans pumped for his signing.

It didn't exactly go to plan. As it turns out, the 25-year-old's English is not yet sparking, and what was meant to be the club's staple phrase of 'Come on you Irons', actually came out 'Come on wires', in a pretty comical mix up.

Not the best of starts for the former Sporting CP star, who in fairness did not have to be subject to ridicule so early on if the club had clocked his mistake and made him say it properly.

Mario, a Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, has been the continuous point of interest on the club's Twitter feed since his capture, and he came on for his official debut as a second half substitute in the defeat to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round.

Unfortunately, Mario followed up his Come on you Irons blunder by dropping a pretty ineffective performance, and he'll be hoping to fare a little better in his first Premier League outing.

