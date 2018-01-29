Athletic Bilbao Confirms Aymeric Laporte's €65M Buyout Clause Has Been Triggered

Manchester City are fast closing in on the signature of French center back Aymeric Laporte.

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Manchester City are fast closing in on the signature of French center back Aymeric Laporte after Athletic Bilbao publicly confirmed on Monday afternoon that the buyout clause in the 23-year-old's contract has been met, releasing him from the Spanish club.

Laporte's buyout clause was confirmed at €65m (£57m) when he signed the terms in the summer of 2016, with Bilbao stating that the contracted amount has now been deposited.

It leaves Laporte, who was reported earlier on Monday to be traveling to Manchester, free to sign with City. He will become the club's record signing after surpassing the £55m paid to Wolfsburg for the signature of Kevin De Bruyne in 2015.

New Liverpool signing Virgil van Dijk (£75m) is the only defender in world football to have ever moved for a bigger fee, while City will now be responsible for four of the five most expensive defensive signings in history after existing big money moves for Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and John Stones since 2016.

The arrival of Laporte, who is expected to put pen to paper on a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium, could well signal the beginning of the end for City captain Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian, due to turn 32 years of age in April, has struggled with fitness for a number of seasons and made his latest comeback from injury in the FA Cup this weekend against Cardiff. Eliaquim Mangala may also be deemed surplus to requirements come summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters