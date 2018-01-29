Buffon Reveals Goalkeeping Inspiration Who Convinced Him to Swap Midfield for Between the Sticks

Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has rather incredibly revealed that his footballing life didn't start out between the sticks of a goal, but instead in the middle of the park - as a midfielder.

The Juventus stopper turned 40 years old over the weekend - which only adds to Buffon's brilliance; still being regarded as one of the best (if not the best) goalkeepers on the planet at such an old age.

And speaking as a guest on an Italian TV show on hist birthday, Buffon discussed a wide variety of different topics; but none as interesting as the reason behind him deciding to ditch the 40-yard passes for a pair of goalkeeper gloves.

"I began playing as a midfielder. I played in that position for 4-5 years but then I was electrocuted by when I watched Thomas N'Kono in goal," he said (via CalcioMercato).

"It has been the most beautiful life anyone could have had, especially for someone who loves sport like I do. Sport helps you to not choose the wrong paths in life."

Perhaps a testament to just how old Buffon is. N'Kono made his debut in 1974 - 44 years ago.

The Italian legend also went on to admit the two games he wishes he could replay - claiming that the Euro 2012 final against Spain and Champions League final against Real Madrid would be preferable:

"I would like to re play the European Championship final against Spain as well as the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Because these are the only two matches where we did not show our qualities as Juventus and Italy.