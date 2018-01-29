Journalist Confirms West Ham Eyeing January Loan Deal for Clinical Russian Striker

West Ham are looking to secure a last-minute deal that will see FC Krasnodar striker Fedor Smolov move to east London on loan.

However, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, the Russian side are only interested in selling the 27-year-old forward and are demanding £12m for his signature - snubbing West Ham's attempts to include an option-to-buy clause in the proposed loan deal.

Solhekol also goes on to explain that Smolov, who will likely star for the Russian national team at the World Cup this summer, is eager to move to London.

Previously a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund, Smolov has been impressing scouts across Europe over the last few seasons.

Having seen his promising career stall after an unsuccessful spell with Feyenoord, Smolov returned to Dinamo Moscow from Rotterdam and was forced out on a number of loans.

However, in 2015 the striker completed a free transfer to Krasnodar and has become one of the most sought-after attacking players in the Russian Premier League.

Epsilon/GettyImages

With an outstanding record of 59 goals in 90 games for the Bulls, Smolov has cemented his place in the Russian national team ahead of Zenit Saint Petersburg star Aleksandr Kokorin and Arsenal Tula's target man, Artem Dzyuba.





Smolov would help bring a refined combination of pace and power to West Ham's attack and could prove to be an outstanding partner for the Irons talisman, Marko Arnautović.