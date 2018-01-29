Report Suggests That Malcom Has Been Persuaded to Join Tottenham After Meeting Mauricio Pochettino

January 29, 2018

Bordeaux winger Malcom has agreed a summer move to Tottenham after meeting manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to a Brazilian publication.

The 20-year old is one of the most coveted young talents in the world, with a host of leading European sides said to be interested in signing the flamboyant midfielder. He has scored eight goals in 22 Ligue 1 appearances this season, also contributing five assists in a season that has seen him collate a series of impressive statistics.

According to news outlet UOL, the in-demand Brazilian met with Spurs boss Pochettino in a London hotel, where he outlined his plans to transform Malcom into a leading European talent within three years.

The Argentine bosses bold plans for success at Spurs' new White Hart Lane are said to have impressed Malcom and his representatives, with the winger happy to wait until the summer to tie up the formalities of any deal.

The move will represent quite a coo for Spurs bosses if completed, with north London rivals Arsenal among a number of Premier League rivals said to be keen on signing the Brazilian.

Bordeaux president Stephane Martin meanwhile has reaffirmed his desire to keep hold of Malcom this month, rejecting suggestions that he will be allowed to leave the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux any earlier than the summer.

"There is no shadow of ambiguity, Malcom stays at Bordeaux", Martin told French newspaper Sud OuestRead, as quoted by talkSPORT.

The former Corinthians man impressed again at the weekend, scoring the second goal as Bordeaux cruised past title chasing Lyon 3-1. They lie 9th in the Ligue 1 table though after an indifferent campaign that has seen them lose on 10 occasions.

