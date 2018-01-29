West Brom Star Jay Rodriguez Aiming for World Cup Place Following Impressive Recent Form

West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez is hoping he can represent England during this year's World Cup after showing some neat form ahead of the upcoming tournament.

The former Southampton striker put in a remarkable performance against Liverpool on the weekend, scoring a brace and helping the Baggies to a 3-2 FA Cup win over the Anfield side . And that's even got Reds legend Steven Gerrard tipping him to get a call-up.

"That was a performance worthy of getting back in the England squad. That was his comeback game, that was the Jay Rodriguez of old."



Steven Gerrard thinks the West Brom striker has played himself into national contention. pic.twitter.com/uvWnDLDQma — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 27, 2018

Rodriguez is obviously flattered by the legend's praise and has admitted that he is hoping to be on the plane to Russia at the end of the season.

“Steven Gerrard is a legend and you look up to players like that. It’s amazing, I’m really chuffed about that,” the striker remarked following Gerrard's comments, via Express.

5': Roberto Firmino scores

7': Jay Rodriguez scores

11': Jay Rodriguez scores



Manic 6 minutes at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/e0rOBhMpI6 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 27, 2018

“You’d be lying if you were a player and never thought there is a World Cup at the end of the season and you weren’t looking towards that.

“You’ve got to aspire to the highest level you can and for me, that is an amazing dream.

“At the moment I have to keep myself grounded and keep working hard.”

West Brom boss Alan Pardew was also moved by Gerrard's comments and seems to agree with the notion.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

“It’s nice of Steven to say that. Jay is definitely starting to find his feet," the manager added.

“I don’t know if he is at that level yet, but if he plays like that until the end of the season then he is going to have a shout of getting into that England squad.

“He was terrific against Liverpool. He’s got that ability to produce a class finish. He has an assured confidence which I like about him."