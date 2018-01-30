Man City vs West Brom Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Team News & More

West Bromwich Albion travel to Manchester for a tricky midweek fixture against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

While still in the relegation zone, West Brom have found some form under new manager Alan Pardew which has seem them go unbeaten in their last three matches. This run includes a shock win over Liverpool in the FA Cup.

While the Baggies are in need of more points, they can't be expecting much from a visit to the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City are unbeaten all season.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Wednesday night's match.

Classic Encounter

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Manchester City vs West Brom has been a fixture which has typically brought a lot of goals, even if those goals have mostly been for Man City. But West Brom have also been able to bag a few of their own, like when they were defeated 2-3 by City in December 2013.

City opened the scoring inside ten minutes when Pable Zabaleta found Sergio Aguero who fired home. Yaya Toure doubled the lead in the first-half when he slotted home from a fine cross from Aleksander Kolarov. Toure then got his second of the night from the penalty spot after Claudio Yacob tripped Kolarov inside the box.

West Brom almost completed a dramatic and late comeback, firstly when Kolarov accidentally kicked the ball against Costel Pantillimon for an own-goal. West Brom were on the score-sheet without single shot on target. Substitute Victor Anichebe then got the Baggies' second in added time, but it was too little too late and City survived with the three points.

Recent Form

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Baggies will be full of confidence after they managed to beat Liverpool in the FA Cup in their last match. Liverpool are the only team which has managed to beat Man City in the league this season. West Brom's league form also seems to be improving.

While they are still in the relegation zone, the Baggies are unbeaten in their last two matches which could signal that they may have finally found their footing under new manager Alan Pardew.

Manchester City have quickly got back to winning ways after their defeat to Liverpool earlier in January. Since then, they have progressed to the League Cup final and the fifth round of the FA Cup. City could be tipped to win a domestic treble this year, as their single league defeat has so far done little to slow them down.

Team News

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Leroy Sane could be ruled out for up to four weeks after he picked up a bad ankle injury in City's 2-0 win over Cardiff City. Long-term absentees Benjamin Mendy, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabian Delph all remain ruled out for City.





West Brom's victory over Liverpool came at a price after a number of their key players picked up hamstring injuries. Kieran Gibbs, Hal Robson-Kanu, Jonny Evans, and Jake Livermore all pulled up with problems and could be doubts for Wednesday's match.





Nacer Chadli and James Morrison remain West Brom's only long term injury problems with the pair not expected to return to action for another month.





Potential Man City Starting Lineup: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D. Silva; Sterling, Aguero, B. Silva





Potential West Brom Starting Lineup: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Hegazi, Brunt; Phillips, Krychowiak, Barry, McClean; Rondon, Rodriguez

Prediction

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

While West Brom seem to be finding a bit of form under Pardew, it is not likely to be enough for the Baggies to seal a surprise win over the league leaders.

City have won their last 13 matches against West Brom. They have also scored at least two goals in their last 10 against the Baggies. Pep Guardiola's men are the likely victors on Wednesday, but City have been conceding of late so West Brom could get a consolation goal.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 West Brom