Crystal Palace Complete Signing of FC Midtjylland Striker Alexander Sorloth

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of striker Alexander Sorloth from FC Midtjylland for a fee believed to be in the region of £9m.

The 22-year-old, who has scored ten goals in 19 appearances this season, in the Danish top flight has joined on a four and a-half-year deal.

We've signed a #NorwegianNo9! 🇳🇴



Welcome to the PALACE, Alexander Sørloth.



He's joined on a four and a half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.



👉 https://t.co/hf3rfuAkBj#CPFC 🦅 #DeadlineDay ✍ pic.twitter.com/ZtVS1iIcSK — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 1, 2018

Palace agreed a deal with FC Midtjylland on Wednesday morning and agreed terms with the player shortly after.

A delighted Sørloth told Palace TV: “It's a big club with ambition, a good club who takes good care of its players. It feels amazing, it's a dream come true to play in the Premier League. I've dreamt about this since I was six years old.”

Manager Roy Hodgson was determined to secure the signing of a striker before the close of the transfer window.

Wilfried Zaha is the Eagles' top scorer so far this season with four goals, while first-choice forward Christian Benteke has struggled to perform with any consistency.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Sorloth arrives at Selhurst Park after his new side earned a 1-1 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Norwegian international has been reinvigorated since joining FC Midtjylland after an underwhelming spell in the Netherlands with Groningen.

He began his career with Rosenborg before a loan stint at FK Bodø/Glimt.