Crystal Palace Complete Signing of FC Midtjylland Striker Alexander Sorloth

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of striker Alexander Sorloth from FC Midtjylland for a fee believed to be in the region of £9m.

The 22-year-old, who has scored ten goals in 19 appearances this season, in the Danish top flight has joined on a four and a-half-year deal.

Palace agreed a deal with FC Midtjylland on Wednesday morning and agreed terms with the player shortly after.

A delighted Sørloth told Palace TV: “It's a big club with ambition, a good club who takes good care of its players. It feels amazing, it's a dream come true to play in the Premier League. I've dreamt about this since I was six years old.”

Manager Roy Hodgson was determined to secure the signing of a striker before the close of the transfer window.

Wilfried Zaha is the Eagles' top scorer so far this season with four goals, while first-choice forward Christian Benteke has struggled to perform with any consistency.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Sorloth arrives at Selhurst Park after his new side earned a 1-1 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Norwegian international has been reinvigorated since joining FC Midtjylland after an underwhelming spell in the Netherlands with Groningen.

He began his career with Rosenborg before a loan stint at FK Bodø/Glimt.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters