Everton Complete Loan Signing of Manchester City Defender Eliaquim Mangala

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Everton have acquired Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala on loan until the end of the season.

The Premier League leaders signed Aymeric Laporte on Tuesday, a move which pushed the Frenchman further away from a regular starting spot, but he is likely to play substantial minutes for the Toffees, who have effectively turned their season around under Sam Allardyce.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play for Everton and I cannot wait to pull on the royal blue jersey for the first time and give my all for the supporters.”

Mangala joined the Etihad side from Porto in 2014, but has seen very little playing time at City in recent times. Manager Pep Guardiola was averse to moving him on permanently, however, and it is now up to the player to impress the Spanish boss.

