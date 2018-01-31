Saint-Etienne Complete Signing of Arsenal Defender Mathieu Debuchy

French side Saint-Etienne have announced the signing of defender Mathieu Debuchy from Arsenal.

Reports claim that the deal comes after Arsenal agreed to a mutual confirmation of the Frenchman's contract with six months remaining on his deal with the club.

Mathieu Debuchy has agreed to join St Etienne and will complete transfer in the coming hours. Has six months left on contract but Arsenal letting him go for free — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) January 30, 2018

Debuchy hasn't featured in the Premier League for Arsenal since November 2016, with his last appearance for the Gunners coming in the shock 4-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup earlier in January.

The defender has struggled to make an impact at The Emirates since joining from Newcastle for a fee thought to be in the region of £12m in July 2014, with Debuchy also losing his place in the French national team as a result.

Since making his Arsenal debut Debuchy has made just two appearances for France, despite racking up 25 caps for his national side in the three years prior to his move to London.

