Sky Sports Journalist Claims Liverpool Could Yet Make Late Move for Player Before Transfer Deadline

Liverpool could make late signing on deadline day, having only signed one player so far this month. The line being reported from Liverpool on Wednesday is that 'anything can happen' - adding fuel to the fire around Liverpool's late transfer activity.

This is according to Sky Sports journalist Alan Myers, who is reporting from Liverpool's Melwood training ground throughout deadline day.

My base for TDD today! If it’s happening at @LFC we’ll bring it to you on. @SkySportsNews pic.twitter.com/yKuAzwbjNA — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 31, 2018

Liverpool's only signing so far this month has been Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, who moved to Anfield for a record-breaking £75m earlier in the window.

Reporting for Sky Sports News on Wednesday morning, Myers said: “I think it’s clear to say that Danny Ings probably isn’t going anywhere today. I wouldn’t expect that to be honest.

“Lazar Markovic may be not so clear cut.

"Swansea are involved with interest for him, the winger who has never really settled at Liverpool.

“He’s been out on loan to Portugal and also to Hull in the past. It looks like possibly something might happen with him.

“Don’t forget, they still have the biggest spend of this transfer window in Virgil van Dijk for £75m."

On incomings, Myers' words were measured and implied that Liverpool are leaving the door ajar for a potential signing before the 11pm deadline.

“Whether there will be anyone coming in today, who knows?" Myers said. “It is transfer deadline day and as you know, anything can happen.”

Sturridge & Coutinho were responsible for 30% of the goals we've scored this season.



Nope, no need to replace them. — 🇬🇳 Honza Jan Říha (@SGEHJR) January 29, 2018

Liverpool fans will be excited by that final line from Myers, with many fans disgruntled that they have not properly replaced Philippe Coutinho following his £142m move to Barcelona earlier this month.