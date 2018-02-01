Arsenal Fans React in Horror on Twitter as Theo Walcott Puts in Impressive Display for Everton

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to express their horror at the club letting Theo Walcott join Everton in the January transfer window - after the England international scored an impressive brace against Leicester City for his new club.

The 28-year-old impressed on his second appearance for the Toffees, scoring two goals to add to his assist in his debut against West Bromwich Albion last weekend. Walcott is looking to reignite his career with Sam Allardyce's side, after spending a number of seasons playing the role of impact substitution for Arsenal.

Understandably not in the finest of spirits after Arsenal's 3-1 mauling at the hands of lowly Swansea City, a number of Gunners fans took to Twitter to express their anger at Walcott being sold:

I repeat!! Welbeck should have been sold instead of Walcott! #Arsenal — Tom(Arsenal) Bush (@09_bush) January 31, 2018

Bring back Walcott #SWAARS — Evan Lyons (@evanlyons3) January 30, 2018

Bring back our Walcott, take Welbeck away 😭😭😭 — Son of Man (@juwonola) February 1, 2018

BRING BACK THEO WALCOTT fs — Balkan War Lord (@BalkanWarLord) January 10, 2018

Please bring Walcott back — Prince_charlesino (@charlesino) February 1, 2018

Match of the Day presenter and pundit Gary Lineker also weighed in with his opinion, making a tongue-in-cheek suggestion on his Twitter page that he would prefer to see Walcott still sitting on the bench at Arsenal, rather than tearing apart his beloved Leicester City. Like most opinions posted by the ex-England star, it was met by a flurry of Walkers crisp-based insults from his followers.

Walcott has bagged 2 for Everton against Leicester. Wish he’d stayed at Arsenal. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 31, 2018

In other news, reports from Spain have claimed that Arsenal's new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could have ended up at Real Madrid rather than north London, but the player's poor disciplinary record is believed to have cooled the club's interest in signing the Gabonese international.

Aubameyang became Arsenal's record signing after joining the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund for £56m on transfer deadline day. The former AC Milan player's goalscoring record is formidable, and Arsenal fans will be hoping that he proves a suitable replacement for Alexis Sánchez - who joined Manchester United in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.



