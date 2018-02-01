Arsenal Fans React in Horror on Twitter as Theo Walcott Puts in Impressive Display for Everton

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to express their horror at the club letting Theo Walcott join Everton in the January transfer window - after the England international scored an impressive brace against Leicester City for his new club.

The 28-year-old impressed on his second appearance for the Toffees, scoring two goals to add to his assist in his debut against West Bromwich Albion last weekend. Walcott is looking to reignite his career with Sam Allardyce's side, after spending a number of seasons playing the role of impact substitution for Arsenal.

Understandably not in the finest of spirits after Arsenal's 3-1 mauling at the hands of lowly Swansea City, a number of Gunners fans took to Twitter to express their anger at Walcott being sold:

Match of the Day presenter and pundit Gary Lineker also weighed in with his opinion, making a tongue-in-cheek suggestion on his Twitter page that he would prefer to see Walcott still sitting on the bench at Arsenal, rather than tearing apart his beloved Leicester City. Like most opinions posted by the ex-England star, it was met by a flurry of Walkers crisp-based insults from his followers.

In other news, reports from Spain have claimed that Arsenal's new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could have ended up at Real Madrid rather than north London, but the player's poor disciplinary record is believed to have cooled the club's interest in signing the Gabonese international.

Aubameyang became Arsenal's record signing after joining the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund for £56m on transfer deadline day. The former AC Milan player's goalscoring record is formidable, and Arsenal fans will be hoping that he proves a suitable replacement for Alexis Sánchez - who joined Manchester United in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters