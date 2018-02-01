Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Elated With 'Best Performance Yet' as Cherries Pluck Chelsea With Ease

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe labelled his side's 3-0 away success at the home of the reigning Premier League champions Chelsea as his greatest victory yet.

Bournemouth defeated Premier League champions Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks a 16 minute flurry of goals from Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and Nathan Ake; as Eddie Howe's side climbed into 10th place on the Premier League table.

"We were excellent from start to finish." stated an overjoyed Eddie Howe as he addressed the media following his side's historic victory at Stamford Bridge. 

Eddie Howe hailed his side's defensive resolution throughout the game, stating that they knew with Chelsea's quality that despite the 3-0 scoreline Chelsea could have come back at any time.

"As the goals went in it was important keeping calm and making sure we defended well, because we know the quality that Chelsea has got; they could've come back at any stage of that game."

After the match a delighted Eddie Howe described the performance and result as the best he has experienced in his time as Bournemouth's manager.

"It's the best performance we've had at this level and the result has matched it, all credit should go to the players as this is a very tough place to come and Chelsea are an outstanding team and to perform in the way that we did; we attacked really well, we defended really well with purpose throughout the game."

Bournemouth, who only a few weeks ago looked in trouble are now soaring after continuing their fine form that has seen them go unbeaten in all of their last six Premier League matches. Eddie Howe has put this recent run of fine form down to their hard work, organization and will.

This recent run of fine results has seen Bournemouth climb from 16th place to 10th place on the Premier League table, and it has surely seen Eddie Howe's already glowing reputation and value rise with it.

