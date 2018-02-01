Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Claims Ademola Lookman's 'Stubbornness' Took Him To RB Leipzig Over Derby

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has claimed it was Ademola Lookman's "stubbornness" which took him to RB Leipzig on transfer deadline day.

The Toffees had a deal lined up with Derby County but the England U21 international opted to move to the Bundesliga on loan at the last minute instead.

Delighted to be here! @dierotenbullen can’t wait to be on the pitch 🙏🏾🙏🏾. Thanks for your kind message’s ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/X94IGcl5NJ — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) February 1, 2018

As quoted by the Derby Telegraph, Allardyce said: "It's one of the most unusual situations I've been in.

"Where we've got some deals for him but he's adamant he chooses Germany but it's his choice so we let him go where he wanted to. We tried to persuade him not to because I think that's a big challenge for his development.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"We wanted him to go out on loan in the hope he is going to play first-team football every week and I think we had a much better opportunity to do that but his stubbornness means he got his own way in the end.

"I hope he proves us all wrong. And I hope he is very successful because that brings him back here and he is a threat in our squad and our first-team next season."

Ademola Lookman has only started 6 games for #EFC since he joined the club. He’s scored 3 and assisted one. Pacey, direct & hungry to impress - In other words, most of everything Everton haven’t had all season. — David Downie (@daviddownie17) January 25, 2018

Lookman has scored twice in the Europa League this season but has found chances in the first team restricted to late cameos, playing just 152 minutes in the Premier League.

The Bundesliga is renowned for being the best league in the world for nurturing young talents and English prodigies are starting to realise that to the benefit of their own development and the national team.

Reece Oxford, Jadon Sancho and now Ademola Lookman. At least the Bundesliga is giving English kids a chance. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) January 31, 2018

While they may not get much of a chance back home, the likes of Reece Oxford, Jadon Sancho and Ryan Kent have all moved to Germany throughout the past year in the hope of game time.





While Allardyce may not see it, the Bundesliga could prove to be the perfect breeding ground to nurture the young striker's talents.