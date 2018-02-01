PHOTOS: Aubameyang Completes First Training Session at Arsenal Without His Teammates

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

New Arsenal signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trained for the first time as an Arsenal player on Thursday morning. 

The Gabon international striker officially completed his £56m move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund on Deadline day, signing a long term contract. 

Pictures on the clubs official website show Aubameyang taking part in a training session with Arsenal's fitness coaches on Thursday morning, due to the rest of the squad enjoying a day off. 


Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was keeping a close watch over the session, and met the player for a chat during training. 

Aubameyang will be able to meet his teammates when the rest of the Arsenal squad are back at training tomorrow ahead of their game against Everton on Saturday. 

Upon completing his move to the Emirates Stadium the 28-year-old told Arsenal.com his delight at joining the club: 

"Finally! I’m really happy to be here. Of course I can join Micki [Mkhitaryan] in this team, so I’m really happy to be here in this great team." He said. 

Aubameyang will be able to make his debut for the Gunners in the match against Everton and is hoping to have an impact at his new club.

"I hope that we will come back to the top as soon as possible. I will do my best to join in."

The striker registered 141 goals in 213 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, and will be looking to add to his career tally of 196 goals in the coming weeks at his new club. 

