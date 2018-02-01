PSV Send Camera Crew to Greet New Signing Lumor Agbenyenu Only for Left Back to Join Sporting CP

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Dutch Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven would have been happy to secure a bit of January transfer deadline day business. The club have been in search of a left-back ever since Jetro Willems left for Frankfurt last summer. 

PSV had found their answer. The Dutch club had reached an oral agreement with Lumor Agbenyenu, a 21-year-old year old defender who was playing in Portugal for Portimonense. The wheels were in motion, all Agbenyenu needed to do now was fly in for a medical. PSV even sent a camera crew to welcome the Ghanaian at Schiphol airport. Imagine their confusion when the player never arrived. 

Instead of flying to the Netherlands, Agbenyenu was busy putting pen to paper on a 4-and-a-half year contract with Sporting CP. PSV had been beaten to the punch right at the last minute.

Sporting were themselves looking for a replacement left-back after Jonathan Silva left the club to sign for AS Roma. Likewise, Roma had just lost their left-back in Emerson Palmeiri who has joined Chelsea.

Agbenyenu's deal with Sporting will cost €2.5m.


So it seems that in this long trade-off of left-backs, PSV have come out the losers. PSV are currently top of the Eredivisie table, seven points ahead of Ajax. Some defensive reinforcements may have helped them maintain their title push heading into the latter stages of the season. 


Head coach Phillip Cocu has come out and expressed his disappointment that the deal could not be done. 

"We have been looking for a left defender for a long time, and it is annoying that things are going wrong at the last minute, Cocu told FOX Sports (via NOS). "We could and should have done this better."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters