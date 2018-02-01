REVEALED: The Leicester City Asking Price for Riyad Mahrez That Rebuffed Manchester City's Interest

Manchester City would have had to pay £80m to prise Riyad Mahrez away from Leicester, reports have claimed.

Mahrez is said to be "very depressed" after Manchester City's offer of £50m cash plus an unnamed player valued at £15m was turned down by Leicester.

According to The Leicester Mercury however, that offer was never going to be enough to earn the Algerian his dream move, with The Foxes reported to have issued City with an ultimatum that they would have to pay £80m to get their man.

It has been revealed that the Foxes asked for £80 million cash for Riyad Mahrez to get the deal done. Manchester City offered £50m and a player they valued at £15m, but that was enough for Leicester. — Leicester City FC News (@FoxesFaithful_) February 1, 2018

The report goes onto claim that that valuation was influenced by transfer fee such as the £75m paid by Liverpool for Virgil Van Dijk, and the £145m the Anfield club received for Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Mahrez, who was named PFA Player of the Year when Leicester unforgettably won the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season, has scored eight goals in 24 appearances in the current Premier League campaign.

Riyad Mahrez is set for showdown talks with Leicester after Manchester City abandoned their deadline-day pursuit over the £95 million price tag. 😳 [Telegraph] pic.twitter.com/yA0J0Ll0m0 — Yahoo Sport UK (@YahooSportUK) February 1, 2018

Mahrez has two and a half years left on his current deal at The King Power Stadium, but he still looks unlikely to that through to the end, with Manchester City reportedly planning to make another move for the Algerian winger when the transfer window reopens in the summer.