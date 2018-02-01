REVEALED: The Leicester City Asking Price for Riyad Mahrez That Rebuffed Manchester City's Interest

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Manchester City would have had to pay £80m to prise Riyad Mahrez away from Leicester, reports have claimed.

Mahrez is said to be "very depressed" after Manchester City's offer of £50m cash plus an unnamed player valued at £15m was turned down by Leicester.

According to The Leicester Mercury however, that offer was never going to be enough to earn the Algerian his dream move, with The Foxes reported to have issued City with an ultimatum that they would have to pay £80m to get their man.

The report goes onto claim that that valuation was influenced by transfer fee such as the £75m paid by Liverpool for Virgil Van Dijk, and the £145m the Anfield club received for Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Mahrez, who was named PFA Player of the Year when Leicester unforgettably won the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season, has scored eight goals in 24 appearances in the current Premier League campaign.

Mahrez has two and a half years left on his current deal at The King Power Stadium, but he still looks unlikely to that through to the end, with Manchester City reportedly planning to make another move for the Algerian winger when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters