West Ham Failed to Sign Russian Striker Smolov Before £8m Capture of Jordan Hugill

West Ham made a late attempt on the final day of the January transfer window to sign striker Fyodor Smolov from Krasnodar. However the Russia international turned the move down according to The Guardian.

The Hammers' search for a proven quality striker became frantic after the departures of Diafra Sakho to French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes and Andre Ayew's return to Premier League rivals Swansea City.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Hammer's manager David Moyes currently only has one fit and available senior striker in Mexican international Javier Hernandez.

The former United forward has lead the the line in recent matches, but requires a physical presence alongside him for his game to thrive.

Smolov was seen as an ideal signing. However the Russian international rejected the club's advances late in the day even though media rumours had suggested that the striker was keen on a move to the east London club.

Welcome to West Ham United @JordanHugill! https://t.co/ZDYQPE7a0x — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 31, 2018

West Ham officials then had to act quickly and secured the signing of sought-after Championship striker Jordan Hugill from Preston North End for a reported £8m fee.





Irons' supporters may get their first glimpse of Hugill in a claret jersey this weekend, with the Premier League clash away at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.



