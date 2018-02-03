Carlos Carvalhal Gives Another Bizarre Metaphor 'Answer' in Response to Riyad Mahrez Question

Swansea City have had a good couple of weeks in the Premier League after back-to-back home wins over Liverpool and Arsenal.

A single goal was enough for the Swans to get the three points against Liverpool last week. They then went on to secure a comfortably victory in their next game against Arsenal, winning it 3-1 on Tuesday.

The wins have moved Swansea off the bottom of the Premier League up to 19th, just a point behind Huddersfield who are outside of the relegation zone. They now face an away match in the league to Leicester City on Saturday, as they bid for a third successive league victory.





As the Swans' manager Carlos Carvalhal prepares for the away trip, he has revealed he doesn't particularly care if one Leicester player will play against his side this weekend. When discussing whether he believes Riyad Mahrez will play against his side, he said it was 'not my problem'.





The Foxes' star was involved in a failed attempt to secure a move to Manchester City on transfer deadline day on Wednesday, he has yet to return to training and could face a £200,000 fine.

According to sports reporter Phil Blanche on Twitter, the 52-year-old Swansea manager said: "I have a house and do not know what my neighbours do. I look after my family and my dogs. I say hello to them and wave but that's it. It's not my problem."

After the latest in a string of bizarre metaphor 'answers' in press conferences, Twitter seems to be warming to the Swans boss.