Carlos Carvalhal Gives Another Bizarre Metaphor 'Answer' in Response to Riyad Mahrez Question

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Swansea City have had a good couple of weeks in the Premier League after back-to-back home wins over Liverpool and Arsenal. 

A single goal was enough for the Swans to get the three points against Liverpool last week. They then went on to secure a comfortably victory in their next game against Arsenal, winning it 3-1 on Tuesday. 

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The wins have moved Swansea off the bottom of the Premier League up to 19th, just a point behind Huddersfield who are outside of the relegation zone. They now face an away match in the league to Leicester City on Saturday, as they bid for a third successive league victory. 


As the Swans' manager Carlos Carvalhal prepares for the away trip, he has revealed he doesn't particularly care if one Leicester player will play against his side this weekend. When discussing whether he believes Riyad Mahrez will play against his side, he said it was 'not my problem'.


The Foxes' star was involved in a failed attempt to secure a move to Manchester City on transfer deadline day on Wednesday, he has yet to return to training and could face a £200,000 fine.

According to sports reporter Phil Blanche on Twitter, the 52-year-old Swansea manager said: "I have a house and do not know what my neighbours do. I look after my family and my dogs. I say hello to them and wave but that's it. It's not my problem."

After the latest in a string of bizarre metaphor 'answers' in press conferences, Twitter seems to be warming to the Swans boss. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters