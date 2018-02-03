Jose Mourinho Tells Marouane Fellaini to 'Shut Up' and Sign a New Contract With Man Utd

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has advised Marouane Fellaini to 'sign the contract and shut up' amid uncertainty over the midfielder's future.

The Belgian international has yet to agree to a new deal at the club which could allow him to walk for free once his contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, but Mourinho believes Fellaini is taking a risk by playing hard ball with the club - more so now as he has been struck down by yet another injury.

The 30-year-old managed just seven second-half minutes during United's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham on Wednesday as he was forced to hobble off down the tunnel with a recurrence of a knee injury.

"I told him yesterday, sign the contract and shut up," Mourinho joked, via the Guardian, at Friday's press conference prior to United's encounter with Huddersfield.

Mourinho is yet to be informed of the injury diagnosis but he expects the midfielder to be sidelined for a few weeks, he added: "It is not an ACL, a complete rupture of any structure of the knee.

"But we need him, the Champions League is arriving [on 21 February] and lots of tough matches to play and probably we are going to lose him for a few weeks. Two, three, four or five, I cannot say at the moment.”





Fellaini is understood to have turned down a contract offer from United in September as he is looking for a sizeable increase on his weekly salary and a longer deal, it ensures he is still on the radar of rival clubs - with interest having been shown from Turkey and Italy.