Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Set for Arsenal Debut as First-Team Stars Fight Off Illness

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his debut for the club on Saturday after fighting off an illness that prevented the Gabonese star from testifying in the court case concerning the attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus last season.

Arsène Wenger confirmed that the 28-year-old would be assessed ahead of the game along with fan favourite Jack Wilshere, with Aubameyang pictured training with his teammates later in the day.

Arsenal's manager also claimed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan, another January signing, is in line for his first start in an Arsenal shirt after making his debut for the club as a second-half substitute against Swansea.

First Training Session with the Group this Time 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dGze5mXDXM — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) February 2, 2018

"We had Jack who was sick - I still have to assess him today," Wenger said, as quoted by the official club website. "I hope he will be capable of being in the squad. He’s better. He’ll train with the team today and we’ll see how he feels.

"Aubameyang was sick as well so we have to assess him today. Apart from that, Welbeck is not completely back from injury. He’s not ready."

Wenger was then asked if the game against Everton would see Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan start alongside each other for the first time since their days together at Borussia Dortmund.

"Certainly Mkhitaryan will start. That's a possibility, yes. Aubameyang, I have to assess how well he feels."