Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Set for Arsenal Debut as First-Team Stars Fight Off Illness

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his debut for the club on Saturday after fighting off an illness that prevented the Gabonese star from testifying in the court case concerning the attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus last season.

Arsène Wenger confirmed that the 28-year-old would be assessed ahead of the game along with fan favourite Jack Wilshere, with Aubameyang pictured training with his teammates later in the day.

Arsenal's manager also claimed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan, another January signing, is in line for his first start in an Arsenal shirt after making his debut for the club as a second-half substitute against Swansea.

"We had Jack who was sick - I still have to assess him today," Wenger said, as quoted by the official club website. "I hope he will be capable of being in the squad. He’s better. He’ll train with the team today and we’ll see how he feels.

"Aubameyang was sick as well so we have to assess him today. Apart from that, Welbeck is not completely back from injury. He’s not ready."

Wenger was then asked if the game against Everton would see Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan start alongside each other for the first time since their days together at Borussia Dortmund.

"Certainly Mkhitaryan will start. That's a possibility, yes. Aubameyang, I have to assess how well he feels."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters